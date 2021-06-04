Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,621. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

