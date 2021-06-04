Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Bandwidth worth $59,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $995,134 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

BAND opened at $114.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

