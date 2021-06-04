Bank of America Upgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,243,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

