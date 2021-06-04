Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BSVN opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.14. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank7 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

