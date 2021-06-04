BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Up to $48.20

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $49.47. BankUnited shares last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 487,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,161,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

