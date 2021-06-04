Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $213.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

