Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,848,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

