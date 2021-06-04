Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.81 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

