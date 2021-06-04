Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -149.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

