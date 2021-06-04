Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,300 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

