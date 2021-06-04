Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $13,490,730. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $248.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.08 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.