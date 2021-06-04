Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.99 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 137.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

