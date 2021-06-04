Bao Finance (BAO) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00068605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00310781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00232023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01189570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.68 or 0.99926261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033815 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

