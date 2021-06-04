Barclays Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $16.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,199 shares of company stock worth $8,944,451. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.