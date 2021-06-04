Barclays Initiates Coverage on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of ARVL opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. Arrival has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

