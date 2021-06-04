Barclays Initiates Coverage on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
Shares of ARVL opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. Arrival has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $37.18.
About Arrival
