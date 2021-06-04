Barclays Upgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.40.

NYSE EOG opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

