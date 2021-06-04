Bata Reaches Market Cap of $47,578.54 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 97.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $47,578.54 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00482528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.