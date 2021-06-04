Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) vs. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Financial Survey

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Baudax Bio and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.53%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and SOC Telemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 112.32 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.34 SOC Telemed $57.99 million 8.88 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.60

SOC Telemed has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

