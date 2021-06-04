BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 16,073 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

