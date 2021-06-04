BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Head-To-Head Review

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 25.84% 12.11% 1.35% BCB Bancorp 20.23% 11.52% 0.89%

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and BCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.09 $10.30 million N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 1.97 $20.86 million $1.14 12.70

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HMN Financial and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 41.30%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Fairfield, Hoboken, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, South Orange, River Edge, Rutherford, Union, and Woodbridge New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

