Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 31,814 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 775,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 98,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

