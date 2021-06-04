Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 40,443 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the period. RadNet makes up 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 3.95% of RadNet worth $44,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,833 shares of company stock worth $2,520,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.