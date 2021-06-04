Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MiMedx Group worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,440,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDXG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.61.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

