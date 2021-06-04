Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its position in M&T Bank by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 171,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in M&T Bank by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,654. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

