Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $44.89 on Friday, reaching $2,392.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,273.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

