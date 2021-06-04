Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 11.6%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shot up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.43. 224,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,512,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

