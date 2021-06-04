Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €20.90 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on G. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.97 ($19.96).

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

