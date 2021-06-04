Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

