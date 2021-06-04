Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,428 shares of company stock valued at $19,204,203. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

