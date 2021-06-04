Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.04. The company had a trading volume of 573,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,241. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.