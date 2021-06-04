Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors increased its stake in Target by 3,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.56. 73,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $230.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

