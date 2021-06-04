Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 234.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,349. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97.

