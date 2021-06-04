Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.08. 44,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.