Berman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 276,682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,276,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,616. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.42 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.81.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.