BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.