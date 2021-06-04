Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $277,137.45 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $277,137.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,092.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $255,824.36.

BILL opened at $146.39 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -178.52 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

