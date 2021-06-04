bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in May

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 29th total of 489,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,041.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of -0.22. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $170.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMXMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

