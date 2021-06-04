BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $216.58

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.58 and last traded at $215.21, with a volume of 37369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.14.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
