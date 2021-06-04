BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $216.58

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.58 and last traded at $215.21, with a volume of 37369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.82.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

