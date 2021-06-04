Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $115.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

