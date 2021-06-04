Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $4,007.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00005542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00420806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00284475 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00155879 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.