BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $13.47 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $379,548.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,801.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.53 or 0.07278960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.36 or 0.01821001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00484923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00176746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00786799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.00473576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00431422 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.