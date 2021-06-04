BitSend Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $142,404.09 and approximately $40.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.93 or 0.00513396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022659 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.05 or 0.01404323 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,123,250 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

