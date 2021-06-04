BitTube (TUBE) Hits Market Cap of $2.68 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $22,543.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00789573 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 311,393,990 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

