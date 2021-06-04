Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,071. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.