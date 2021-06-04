Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Insider Kevin Mcdearis Sells 708 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.58 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,193.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

