BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. Its Spark business is witnessing strong demand. QNX design wins and significant cybersecurity partnerships bode well. With a holistic growth model, focusing both on organic and inorganic initiatives, it aims to expand its leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. Acquisition of Cylance is a strategic fit for Blackberry and complements its Unified Endpoint Management and QNX businesses. However, the company is facing macro headwinds in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for product introductions and technological obsolescence are major woes as well. With increasing global exposure, BlackBerry is also susceptible to the risk of adverse foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

BB opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.26. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

