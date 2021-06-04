Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 165 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $361.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

