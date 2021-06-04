BlackRock Inc. Acquires 31,313 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ingredion worth $526,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingredion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 127,223 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.48. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.11 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.