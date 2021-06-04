BlackRock Inc. Acquires 480,369 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,369 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.67% of FormFactor worth $548,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

