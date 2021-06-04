BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $554,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.